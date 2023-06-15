Police are advising motorists to be prepared for traffic disruption in Belfast due to the annual Tour of the North parade.

A number of diversions will be in place on Friday evening in the north of the city to accommodate the parade.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the vicinity of Carlisle Circus, Clifton Street and Donegall Street between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

The Westlink, however, will remain open, but there will be diversions at the off slips at Clifton Street.

Delays are also expected at York Street and around the Tigers Bay, Shore Road area between 6.00pm and 9.00pm. Access to the Mater Hospital will be available throughout.

