The Northern Ireland Fire Service continues to battle three gorse fires across Northern Ireland. The most serious of these is a blaze in Glenarriff, Co Antrim where teams have been battling the flames since yesterday, with the other two being reported in Newry and Ballinahinch.

The NIFRS had asked for the support of the Irish Air Corps earlier on Thursday who have used their helicopters to help fight the fire.

Emergency crews from both sides of the border have battled to save our natural landscape.

On Thursday evening, 80 firefighters and 14 engines were fighting against the blaze in Glenariff, which they estimate stretches for a kilometre across.

Firefighters expect to be at the blaze for at least the next 24 hours

It comes after the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) declared a major incident on Wednesday as the fire began to take hold in Glenariff and in Clogher in Co Tyrone, with the latter having been brought under control.

NIFRS Area Commander Mark Smyth believes the tactics of the firefighters in Glenariff are working:

"We put a tactical burn, which will put a back burn into the head of the fire.

"When the back burn and the head of the fire meet, they burn the fire out.

"The fire is in the area where it is very difficult for our firefighters to get to and so what this does it then stops it spreading into the more mature forest that we have and near any of the properties that we have in this area."

The NIFRS asked for the help of the Irish Air Corps, which has used helicopters to drop water on to the flames.

NIFRS deputy chief fire and rescue officer Paul Harper said: "The support of our colleagues from the Irish Air Corps is most welcomed as firefighters from right across Northern Ireland continue to work in punishing conditions to bring this blaze under control.

"Deploying water directly on to the fire from the air will greatly enhance our firefighting operations.

"Due to the deep-seated nature of the fire and the sheer size and scale, a formal request was made for a specialist aerial resource.

"Thank you to the Irish Air Corps for their support and to all our partner agencies for their ongoing assistance."

Mr Harper also asked for the public's help in preventing gorse fires.

Gorse contains flammable oil and is susceptible to fire in dry and hot weather conditions.

"We have implemented several contingencies to ensure we can maintain a response to all types of emergencies today," Mr Harper said.

"We continue to do all we can to support our firefighters on the frontline during this challenging time.

"To maintain our operational response across Northern Ireland we need the support of the community to help avoid further gorse fires during this exceptionally dry period.

"We expect the gorse fire in Glenariff to continue for another 24 to 48 hours. Please act safely, be responsible and be vigilant when it comes to enjoying the countryside."

On Wednesday evening, there were more than 80 firefighters, 10 fire engines and specialist wildfire officers at the scene.<

NIFRS asked the public to avoid the affected areas and be vigilant.

