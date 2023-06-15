Motorists advised to avoid road in Dungannon following three vehicle crash
Police and ambulance services are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Dungannon.
Motorists are advised to avoid the Mullaghmore Road in the Co Tyrone town.
Police say a contraflow system is currently in operation and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.
