Motorists advised to avoid road in Dungannon following three vehicle crash

Credit: PA Images Compressed for web Police PSNI Northern Ireland car vehicle stock holder immage
Motorists are advised to avoid the Mullaghmore Road in the Co Tyrone town.

Police and ambulance services are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Dungannon.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Mullaghmore Road in the Co Tyrone town.

Police say a contraflow system is currently in operation and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.