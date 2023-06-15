Three men, aged 26, 32 and 46, have been arrested in connection with an assault in Ballynahinch.

A disturbance was reported outside a house in the Riverview Heights on Wednesday evening at 11:45pm when three masked men, armed with suspected baseball bats and metal bars, assaulted two men.

Both victims sustained head injuries, with one also suffering a broken arm.

When police arrived, the suspects had left the scene.

A short time after the attack police detected a vehicle in the Newtownards area believed to be connected to the assault.

The three men arrested in connection to the assault remain in police custody.

