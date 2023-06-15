Police arrest three men, aged 26, 32 and 46, in connection with Ballynahinch assault
Three men, aged 26, 32 and 46, have been arrested in connection with an assault in Ballynahinch.
A disturbance was reported outside a house in the Riverview Heights on Wednesday evening at 11:45pm when three masked men, armed with suspected baseball bats and metal bars, assaulted two men.
Both victims sustained head injuries, with one also suffering a broken arm.
When police arrived, the suspects had left the scene.
A short time after the attack police detected a vehicle in the Newtownards area believed to be connected to the assault.
The three men arrested in connection to the assault remain in police custody.
