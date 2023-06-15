Play Brightcove video

GORSE FIRES

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident following a number of gorse fires in Glenariff in Co Antrim and Clogher in Co Tyrone on Wednesday. It's expected the fires will continue today. Over 130 firefighters were deployed.

WAITING LISTS

Nearly 90% of people on healthcare waiting lists feel forgotten. That's according to a new report by the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman which considered how those on waiting lists are kept informed. The report found that significant and repeated failures across the system amounted to "systemic maladministration" and in many cases had a detrimental impact on the health and wellbeing.

POLITICS

Stormont parties are due to meet with the head of the civil service on Thursday. It comes as The Secretary of State asked senior civil servants to gather information on revenue raising measures such as domestic water charges, prescription charges, and tuition fees.

STRIKE ACTION

Unite the union members employed by the Education Authority are set to begin seven days of strike action on Thursday. The union says the industrial action is due to the inability of the Department of Education to implement a pay and grading review.

TRANSLINK

Translink has revealed that there was a total of 1.5 million miles of emissions-free bus travel in Belfast last year. The company has more than 100 zero emission buses in its fleet, with plans for another 44 to be added in 2023.

