A car has been "completely destroyed" as a result of an arson attack in Newtownards.

It happened on East Street in the town during the early hours of Friday morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Team (NIFRS) were called to the scene at around 4am.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.