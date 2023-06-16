The Northern Ireland fire service received 650 emergency calls in a 24 hour period while they continue to tackle a series of gorse fires.

Of these calls, teams were mobilised to 266 incidents of which 80 were related to the wildfires.

Over 490 firefighting pumps and specialist appliances have been used between Wednesday and Thursday evening.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) declared a major incident on Wednesday, following reports of three gorse fires in Co Antrim and Co Tyrone.

Teams have continued to tackle the blaze for three days, however the incident status remains unchanged.

Response from the NIFRS was "scaled down" on Thursday evening at the incident in Glenariff, Co Antrim, with over 35 firefighters, 6 fire engines, 1 high volume pump, 1 command support unit and specialist wildfire officers at the scene of the gorse fire.

The NIFRS says the response will "increase again at first light" on Thursday morning.

They are working alongside teams from the PSNI, Northern Ireland Water, Forestry Service Northern Ireland, Skywatch NI, the Red Cross, Rapid Relief Team and the Irish Air Corps.

NIFRS Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings said firefighters were working in "extremely challenging and exhausting conditions".

"I would like to pay credit to our firefighters, control room operators, supervisory officers and support staff, all of whom have responded and in many cases come on duty or remained on duty to support our operational response and enhanced resilience arrangements," he added.

“I again want to reassure the public that our contingency plans remain in place and we will continue to respond should you need us in an emergency.

"I would like to thank the public for supporting us during this critical time.

"Please continue to avoid the areas where incidents are ongoing.

"Please act safely, be responsible and vigilant when it comes to enjoying the countryside and continuing good weather over the coming days.

"Please pay heed to our safety advice as conditions remain ripe for more gorse fires to take hold.”

