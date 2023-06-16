Play Brightcove video

PRISON REPORT

A report by the Criminal Justice Inspection has highlighted a 'serious drugs problem' at Maghaberry Prison . It revealed a quarter of inmates who were surveyed said they developed drug issues inside the high-security facility. The report is calling for urgent action. In response, the head of the Prisons Service noted the impact of the pandemic and a 'rapidly rising' prison population.

GORSE FIRES

Fire crews remained at the scene of a gorse fire in Glenafirff overnight. They anticipate more crews will be called to the scene on Thursday morning. Since Wednesday the service has received over 600 emergency calls - 80 of related to the wildfire incidents. They have made a fresh appeal to members of the public to act safely and responsible when enjoying the good weather especially over the coming days.

STUDENT EXAMS

Students from Queen's University in Belfast have held a protest as they will not get the marks for their degrees confirmed this year due to staff industrial action. A marking and assessment boycott by some University staff has led to the allocation of provisional marks for many students.

FOOTBALL

A big night of international football lies ahead with the latest round of Euro 2024 qualifiers. Northern Ireland will be in action against Denmark, while the Republic of Ireland face Greece.

