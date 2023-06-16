A 22-year-old man was remanded into custody today accused of attempted murder over a shooting in north Belfast.

Lee McKee was charged by detectives investigating a gun attack allegedly linked to the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).

A man aged in his forties was reportedly shot in the legs and back when four masked men entered a property in the Antrim Road area on May 31 this year.

He was later taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

McKee, of Alexandra Terrace in Crumlin, Co Antrim, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today after being charged by detectives investigating the shooting.

He faces counts of attempted murder, belonging to a proscribed organisation - namely the INLA - and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

During a bail application the court heard the victim has claimed McKee was one of those who carried out the attack.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Toner confirmed his client denies any involvement in the shooting.

Based on alibi accounts connected to the investigation, he argued that the complainant has no credibility.

Mr Toner also raised issues about the injured party’s mental health and alleged use of drugs.

Bail was refused, however, due to the risks of re-offending and interference with witnesses.

District Judge Steven Keown remanded McKee in custody until July 14.

