Everyone has a bucket list - some people want to visit far flung places, others want to learn new skills - but there’s only ever been one constant on mine, and that is to see a pod of dolphins close up.

I’ve spent years on the north coast, taking the time and straining my eyes to catch a glimpse, but never came close.

That is until we started filming the second series of 'Hidden NI'.

While camera operator Ryan and I took the less strenuous option of filming from a boat, presenter Sara O’Kane and instructor Andy Lavery - both equipped with miniature cameras powered away in kayaks from Ballintoy to Carrickarede for a rarely seen look at the dramatic coastline from the sea.

We were only out for a matter of minutes when we saw our first fin, but for the next 15 minutes we were accompanied by a pod who frolicked over and under the kayaks and boat, delighting all of us.

Cameras, GoPros (mini waterproof cameras) and phones captured the magic and it’s hard to describe the joy we all felt.

Andy from Causeway Coast Kayaking Tours marveled they’d never seen anything like it: "We often see dolphins off the north coast, but this was by far the most incredible encounter.

"To see so many, and so close, was a fantastic experience and we loved our time filming with UTV."

For a first day of shooting, this was pretty special and it set the bar high for the remainder of our 'Hidden NI' treasures.

But the rest of our locations were just as incredible. From getting in the Exploris tanks for a cleaning session amongst the rays and lobsters, giving Dunya the resident Grand Dame of Belfast Zoo a pedicure, as well as the many historic towers and behind the scenes glimpses of breweries and crisp factories - this was a joy to be part of.

We thought we couldn’t beat series one, but we were wrong. And we can’t wait to share the joy of the kayak ride by going “full dolphin” in episode one. My bucket list may be done, but the memories of that incredible experience will always be there.

