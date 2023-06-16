A 22-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder.

He was arrested by police investigating criminality linked to the north Belfast Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).

He also faces charges of belonging to or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The man is due before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.A 49-year-old woman and 36-year-old man have been released on bail.

