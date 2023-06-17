Police have appealed for information after a pizza delivery vehicle was hijacked in Londonderry.

It happened in the Abercorn Road area of the city at around 9.40pm on Friday.

“The driver was making a delivery when he was approached by two people who made off in his car in the direction of Lower Bennett Street," police said.

“The driver was uninjured but left badly shaken by his ordeal.

“The car, black Ford Focus, was located a short time later in Letterkenny and two people were arrested by An Garda Síochána."

Detectives have asked anyone who may have witnessed the hijacking, seen the car or has CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage to contact them on the number 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.