Man critical after crash involving car and lorry in Dungannon
A driver aged in his late teens is a critical condition in hospital after a car and a lorry were involved in a crash in Dungannon.
It happened on the Eglish Road on Friday evening.
Police said: "The collision, involving a black Audi A3 car and a lorry, occurred on the Eglish Road, near its junction with Hollow Lane, at around 5.30pm.
"The driver of the car, a man aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital following the collision where he remains in a critical condition.
"The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened."
"Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to their enquiries to contact them at Dungannon on 101."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.