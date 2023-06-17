A driver aged in his late teens is a critical condition in hospital after a car and a lorry were involved in a crash in Dungannon.

It happened on the Eglish Road on Friday evening.

Police said: "The collision, involving a black Audi A3 car and a lorry, occurred on the Eglish Road, near its junction with Hollow Lane, at around 5.30pm.

"The driver of the car, a man aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital following the collision where he remains in a critical condition.

"The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened."

"Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to their enquiries to contact them at Dungannon on 101."

