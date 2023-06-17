Play Brightcove video

'Birthday honours'

More than 100 people from all walks of life in Northern Ireland have been named in the King's Birthday Honours List.

Among them are academics, professional athletes, and charity campaigners. The list is the first by King Charles III since his coronation last month.

'Dungannon crash'

A driver, aged in his late teens, is in a critical condition after his car was involved in a crash with a lorry in Dungannon.

It happened on the Eglish Road at Hollow Lane yesterday. Police have appealed for information.

'Drug deaths'

212 pairs of shoes have been laid out on the steps of Parliament Buildings to illustrate the number of drug-related deaths in a year in Northern Ireland.

Families who have lost loved ones marched up Stormont's hill this afternoon as part of the demonstration organised by The People's Kitchen.

They're calling for more support to help tackle the crisis.

'Euro qualifiers'

Turning to sport next and Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says trying to qualify for next summer's European Championships is no longer his primary concern, given the current injury crisis. They lost 1-0 in Denmark last night, after a goal by Callum Marshall on his debut was ruled out by VAR after a review of nearly five minutes.

Northern Ireland are next in action against Kazakstan on Monday, but are without 10 senior players due to injury.

O'Neill says they're not thinking about qualification - just getting points on the board.

Meanwhile the Republic of Ireland were beaten by Greece in their qualifier in Athens.

Stephen Kenny's side lost 2-1 despite dragging themselves back into the contest before the break courtesy of defender Nathan Collin's finish.

They'll take on Gibraltar on Monday in Dublin.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.