A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a quad bike accident in Ballyclare, Co Antrim.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the Moss Road on Saturday evening.

Police have appealed for information.

"The collision happened at approximately 5.10pm and one man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition," a spokesperson said.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101."

