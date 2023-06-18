A man aged in his 30s is in a critical condition following a serious assault in Lurgan.

It happened in the Beech Court area at around 7.15pm on Saturday.

Police said: "Upon arrival of officers, a man with serious head injuries was being treated by ambulance staff and was then conveyed to hospital where he remains in a critical condition."

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and he is currently in police custody at this time.

Police said an investigation is now underway and detectives have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them in Lurgan on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.