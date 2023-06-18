Play Brightcove video

'Lurgan assault'

A man aged in his 30s is in a critical condition following reports of a serious assault in Lurgan.

It happened in the Beech Court area last night. Police said a man was treated at the scene for serious head injuries then taken to hospital.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.

'Quad crash'

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a quad bike accident in Ballyclare.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the Moss Road just after 5pm yesterday evening.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or door bell footage to get in contact.

'Drugs charges'

Two men are due before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court tomorrow charged with class A and class B drug offences.

It follows the discovery of drugs worth around 90 thousand pounds in a vehicle in Cookstown on Friday.

The men aged 30 and 40 have been charged with possession of class A and B drugs, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

'US Open'

Rory McIlroy is just one shot behind the leaders heading into the final round of the US Open in Los Angeles.

He carded a one-under par round of 69 to keep him within touching distance of Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler.

McIlroy is bidding to win his second US Open championship and fifth major title overall. He tees off just after 10pm our time.

