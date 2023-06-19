Northern Ireland will be high on the agenda at a meeting of the British and Irish Governments in London later.

The Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker will meet Irish ministers including the Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee as the latest British Irish Intergovernmental Conference takes place.

It is expected that the latest efforts to restore the Stormont Executive and Assembly as well as the UK Government's Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy & Reconciliation) Bill will be discussed.

Yesterday Northern Ireland Office Minister Lord Caine said the Government's legislation to deal with the past would not be 'paused' despite continuing opposition from victims' groups and political parties. The Irish government is also opposed to the plans which would allow for an effective amnesty for anyone who committed a crime during the Troubles and who cooperates with a truth recovery body. The legislation will reach the next stage in the House of Lords later this week.

While discussions between the governments take place, the UK Government has also been talking to the DUP about what it would require to return to Stormont.

Last week the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said he did not know what the DUP had asked for, however, the DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said on Thursday his party had made 'specific proposals' to the Government around legislation to ease its discomfort with the Windsor Framework and trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Today's gathering follows a meeting of the British Irish Council in Jersey on Friday attended by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Mr Varadkar told reporters he hoped that a Northern Ireland First and Deputy First Minister would attend the next British Irish Council meeting scheduled for November.

Both bodies were set up under the Good Friday Agreement to encourage cooperation between the governments.