The Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has refused to make a 'running commentary' on the details of exactly what the Government is discussing with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), in order for the party to return to Stormont.

He was speaking after a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in London, which was also attended by the Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

The ongoing efforts to restore Stormont come after the DUP still refused to re-enter the Executive despite the Windsor Framework.

A new deal earlier this year which made a number of changes to post-Brexit trading arrangements.

A joint communique, issued after the meeting at the Mansion House, said that politicians "discussed the serious and deepening consequences for people in Northern Ireland arising from the ongoing absence of fully functioning institutions".

Mr Heaton-Harris said: "I engage regularly with all political parties in Northern Ireland, including the DUP.

"When it came to the Windsor Framework, I think I learned the lesson that the best place for negotiations on such an important issue are done in private."

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris pictured with Tánaiste Micheál Martin outside The Mansion House in London. Credit: UTV

Also on the agenda during the talks was the controversial Legacy Bill.

Many victims' groups and political parties in Northern Ireland have vocally opposed it.

Both the British and Irish governments continue to disagree over the UK's legacy Bill, which proposes an offer of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators of crimes during the Troubles who co-operate with a truth-recovery body.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that Irish concerns remain. The Fianna Fail leader said that the Government had: "fundamental concerns about legislation before parliament"

He insisted that the best approach was " the two governments working collectively together with the parties in Northern Ireland"

He downplayed the prospect of the Government bringing a case to the European Court of Human Rights over the Bill calling any suggestions "premature."

Mr Heaton-Harris insisted that the UK Government would "continue with the legacy Bill" saying that recent amendments had improved the Bill:.

He said: "I will be able to say, I am assured, have had assurances, that this does fulfil all the requirements under our international obligations."

