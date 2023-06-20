Play Brightcove video

Homeless people often face barriers when it comes to accessing health care - after all, how can a hospital or a GP contact someone who has no permanent address or no phone?

For the homeless, it's a double whammy because being homeless already means your mental and physical health are likely to be at risk.

Liam Milligan is Chairman of Homeless Connect, an umbrella group representing organisations that work with the homeless. He says: "Those who experience homelessness have a higher risk in terms of other acute medical conditions."

He says it's important that the homeless have access to care and to information about appropriate NHS services. "We need to have the referral pathways in place and the support services must be joined up."

At the North West Methodist Mission in Londonderry, almost 50 homeless men have a place to sleep and access to hot meals. The Mission's manager, James Jennings, says the ongoing financial crisis is leading to a sharp increase in homelessness.

James also says the age profile of a typical homeless person is changing: "The problems and the issues and the complexities that we would have seen 20 years ago with men in their fifties, sixties, and seventies, we're now seeing presented in young people who are just 18, 19 or 20."

With homelessness already an adverse factor in health, it's compounded by the difficulties homeless people face when it comes to getting access to health and social care. The fear is that they could fall between the cracks.

It's hoped a new health project in Londonderry could be part of the solution. Labre House - named after the patron saint of the homeless - is run by Western Health Trust and it offers dedicated and accessible nursing and podiatry services to the city's homeless community.

Paula Devine, the Trust's Assistant Director of Primary and Community Care says: "We identified the need for a very specific specialist health service to meet the complex health needs of people experiencing homelessness. Since then the provision of this new service has illustrated how health care transformation can make a real difference to people's health and their health outcomes.

"Our goal is to break down barriers faced by people who are homeless in accessing health and social care. Our Homeless Health Team are already well established in the city and this permanent hub will further enhance access to all health services for those experiencing homelessness and assist in improving continuity and follow-up for homeless clients."

Former sea man Seán is one of 400 homeless men and women who are already using the health hub. "You need something like that when you're on the street and homeless because some of the facilities don't actually function properly. Apart from turning up at the casualty department of a big hospital, homeless people wouldn't actually be catered for."

Michelle Doyle is a staff nurse at Labre House. She carries out routine heath checks and if she thinks further treatment or investigation is required she can 'signpost' a homeless person to the appropriate service and help them navigate the complex NHS system.

"The clients are so appreciative and they engage so well," says Michelle, "and we have 100% attendance at some of our clinics, which is unheard of. They really access a service, and it's making a real difference."

One of the services offered at Labre House is podiatry because foot health often suffers when people are homeless. The unit's senior podiatrist is Gareth Cullen: "It's all about accessibility, and providing support and a safe space for them. Initially it was hard breaking down those barriers because they didn't want to speak to you about their problems and their health, but over time you become more comfortable with them and they become more comfortable with you."

Crucially this hub is not based inside a formal clinic setting - like a hospital. Instead it's located in a residential street, next to a local credit union and a nursing home.

The idea is to bring health and social care for the homeless right into the heart of the community, taking services on to the streets, bringing health care to the people who need it most, where they need it.

