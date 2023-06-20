The Met Office has issued a warning for thunderstorms in parts of Northern Ireland.

Parts of Northern Ireland and north-west Scotland are under yellow warnings until 8pm.

The Met Office predicts heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop with flooding likely and driving conditions and train services could be affected.

A yellow thunderstorm warning was issued for Northern Ireland on Monday between 1pm and 8pm as 15 to 20mm of rain could fall in less than an hour.

Stephen Dixon, spokesman for the Met Office said: "By Friday there's some possibility of rain in Northern Ireland, the west of England, it will be generally drier in the South East.

"The weekend could get up to the high 20s or low 30s, the South East will see the warmer weather.

"The week will be sitting relatively warmer for this time of year but more subdued than we've seen, but areas will hit heatwave criteria as we get to the weekend."

