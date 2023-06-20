Larne will face Finnish side HJK Helsinki in their first ever Champions League game.

The first-leg of the tie will be played in Finland on the 11/12 July with the deciding return game a week later on 18/19 July.

Larne will play their home game at Cliftonville’s Solitude ground after the pitch at Inver Park failed a FIFA 4G test.

In the Europa Conference League, Irish Cup winners Crusaders are also off to Finland. They’ll take on FC Haka, with the first-leg away on 13 July, before the return clash at Seaview on 20 July.

Linfield will host Albanian side Vllaznia in the first-leg of their clash in the competition.

Glentoran are away to Malta to face Gżira United in their first round clash, before the deciding tie at The Oval a week later.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.