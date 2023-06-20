A new factory in west Belfast is set to create 169 jobs as part of a £47million investment.

Biopax Limited, based in Springvale Business Park, will create the jobs over the next four years with further investment planned in a second phase.

The company produces bespoke packaging and labels, both printed and unprinted for the food service, retail, distribution and beverage sectors.

The business has been set up by Dr Terry Cross OBE, who said the new venture was "born out of a passion to develop a truly green solution for today’s packaging needs".

“We know that this will bring huge economic benefits to Northern Ireland," he said.

"It will help revolutionise consumer packaging solutions in the UK and Europe by promoting a circular economy in fibre packaging and reducing landfill waste and the release of harmful chemicals into our ecosystem."

Invest Northern Ireland is supporting Biopax to create the 169 jobs, 45 of which are already in place. Mel Chittock, interim CEO of Invest NI said: “This major investment will bring the former Caterpillar site back to life with a state-of-the-art factory and machinery.

"Once in place, the jobs will contribute over £5.7m annually in salaries to the NI economy.

"Importantly, there will be opportunities for local people through apprenticeships, training, and re-skilling.

"This is excellent news for west Belfast and for Northern Ireland."

