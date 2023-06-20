Police investigating the murder of Chloe Mitchell say a post-mortem examination on human remains found in Ballymena has concluded but the process of identification has not been completed.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: "The post-mortem on human remains found in Ballymena on Sunday June 11 has now concluded.

"The identification process is still ongoing."

The 21-year-old was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday 3 June in Ballymena town centre.

Detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found over a week later.

Brandon John Rainey, 26, from James Street in Ballymena, has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Another man, Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, appeared at the town's Magistrates' Court for a brief hearing on Tuesday.

Gordon is accused of "concealing evidence" in relation to the murder of Chloe Mitchell.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.