Taylor Swift has announced she’ll play two concerts in Dublin in 2024 as part of her Eras Tour.

However, she won't be coming to Northern Ireland, despite spending time in Belfast in 2021 to support her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who had been filming the TV series Conversations With Friends.

The music superstar, 33, has been travelling around the US performing hit tracks from her back catalogue since March.

On Tuesday she tweeted a tour poster announcing new international dates

She wrote: "EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY.

"I can't wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!"

Swift will perform at the Aviva Stadium on 28 and 29 June.

Joining her will be special guest Sabrina Carpenter, a singer and actress with credits in Tall Girl, Work It and The Hate U Give.

Before that, the UK and Ireland leg of the tour kicks off at Murrayfield in Edinburgh with two gigs on 7 and 8 June, followed by performances at Anfield in Liverpool on 14 and 15 June.

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium is the next stop on the tour on 18 June, before two concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium on 21 and 22 June.

There will then be two further performances at Wembley in August.

