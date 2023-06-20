Play Brightcove video

WARNING DISTRESSING DETAILS

The mother's identity has been concealed to protect the victim

The parent of a teenage boy with cerebral palsy - who was repeatedly kicked in the head during an unprovoked assault in Portstewart - says she believes that he could have been killed.

The attack by other teenagers was filmed and shared on social media.

The victim's mother spoke out so that other young people in the area are not subjected to similar sorts of violence.

The 14-year-old was attacked on Wednesday 14 June in a public park in the town.

After being punched to the ground, the victim was repeatedly kicked in the head as three teenagers took part in the attack, while another recorded it. The footage is too graphic to broadcast.

“It’s been described to me what’s in the video,” said the victim’s mum who can’t watch the footage.

“Just heartbroken to think that he had to go through that and it could have been a whole lot worse. Kicks to the head are so, so dangerous.

“He is scared to leave the house now.”

Following the attack, the alleged perpetrators then continued the abuse on social media.

“The eldest boy told him ‘he took the beating well’, the other boys just threatened him,” the victims mum added.

The PSNI say they “have been liaising closely with the victim and his family from the outset of the investigation.”

No arrests have been made.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.