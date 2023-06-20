Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has the headlines on Tuesday 20 June.

Women and children face going hungry, Women’s Regional Consortium and Ulster University says

Women and children face going hungry this summer, according to new research by the Women’s Regional Consortium and Ulster University. Research by the Women’s Regional Consortium and Ulster University found that the impact of the Cost-of-Living Crisis is forcing women to skip meals and go hungry to feed their children. The report cites the decision to end the ‘Holiday Hunger Scheme’, coupled with rocketing food inflation, will increase hardship and food insecurity for families.

Irish Government expected to announce Magee campus funding

The Irish Government is expected to announce it is to invest over £40m to develop the Ulster University Magee campus in Derry to develop cross-border education.

The move is part of a commitment under the New Decade, New Approach Agreement.

The funding will be used for new seminar spaces and student services at the campus. including new lecture and seminar spaces. computer labs and student services.

Search and rescue mission underway after Titanic tourist submersible goes missing

A submersible taking tourists to view the wreck of the Titanic has gone missing, sparking a search and rescue mission. The underwater vessel disappeared off the coast of southeast Canada on Sunday, and has just 70-96 hours of oxygen supply left, as of Monday evening. The submersible lost contact with Oceangate on Sunday, one hour and 45 minutes after setting off to explore the infamous ship's wreckage, about 370 miles away from Newfoundland.

MPs vote overwhelmingly to approve damning Partygate report into Boris Johnson

MPs have voted overwhelmingly to approve a damning report that found Boris Johnson misled Parliament about lockdown parties, while Rishi Sunak did not turn up to take part. Just seven MPs voted against the Privileges Committee’s findings, in a humiliating turn of events for the former prime minister. With 354 votes in favour, MPs endorsed sanctions against Mr Johnson recommended by the committee, including banning him from having a pass to access Parliament – which is usually available to former MPs.

Northern Ireland lose out to Kazakhstan in Euro qualifier at Windsor Park

A toothless Northern Ireland were stunned as Kazakhstan substitute Abat Aimbetov struck at the death to snatch a 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying victory at Windsor Park. As Northern Ireland had been piling forward in search of a late winner themselves, Aimbetov broke from his own half, riding Craig Cathcart's challenge and capitalising when a sliding Paddy McNair got in the way of Ciaron Brown, slotting the ball past Bailey Peacock-Farrell to stun the home crowd. Michael O'Neill had said he was not thinking about qualifying for next summer's finals in the wake of Friday's 1-0 defeat in Denmark, and this result is another huge blow as they have only three points, earned against minnows San Marino, from their opening four games.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.