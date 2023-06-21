Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is to be prosecuted in the Crown Court for alleged health and safety breaches, a court has heard.

At Limavady Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council was charged with three offences under health and safety legislation, all alleged to have been committed on 6 November 2018.

The council, with their head office at Cloonavin on the Portstewart Road in Coleraine, faces accusations that “being an employer, failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of all your employees,” failed to ensure the health, safety and welfare of non-employees and also that it “failed to make a suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks to the health and safety of your employees to which they were exposed whilst they were at work.”

While the court did not hear anything of the circumstances as to how the alleged offences arose, District Judge Peter King told defence counsel Declan Magee he had “fairly voluminous papers ready to be handed over by way of disclosure.”

The case had been scheduled for a Preliminary Enquiry on Wednesday which would have seen the matter elevated to the Crown Court but Mr Magee told the court “there an agreement with the HSE to adjourn this matter to 19 July."

Accordingly, District Judge King put the case back to that date and said legal representatives should attend in person to take delivery of the large amount of disclosure.

