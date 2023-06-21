Play Brightcove video

Almost half of children in Northern Ireland who require a place at a Special School won't get one this September, according to figures from the Education Authority.

As of the 14th June, 317 children were identified as needing a P1 place at a Special School, but there are only 160 available.

The picture is similar for Special Nursery School places, with 45% of children being left behind.

Parents and campaigners gathered outside Stormont on Wednesday calling for a 'systematic reform' of the SEN system here.

Emma Morgan, SEN Reform NI, told UTV: "We're calling for systematic change, which is a big, big thing to be asking. However, there needs to be some movement on this, and change is required for the support and wellbeing of our children.

"Some of the most vulnerable children in our community are being left behind and I don't know what that says about us as a community, but I think we need to step up."

Hundreds of parents are waiting to hear from the Education Authority about whether their child has a place at a Special Nursery School or Special School.

North Belfast mum-of-two, Sarah Axon, told UTV she has waited for months for an answer.

Her son, Samuel, has autism, is non-verbal and is still in nappies. She believes he needs to go to a Special School in September.

"You can imagine the anger and frustration this is causing me... anxiety is through the roof every day, not knowing where he's going to go," said Sarah.

"He deserves a place in a specialist school and I shouldn't sit here and have to fight for it.

"You know, I always say that I will be his voice until the day we hear his, and I'll do whatever it takes to get him into that setting."

A spokesperson from the Education Authority said: "We would like to reassure parents that those children with profound special educational and medical needs will still be offered a special school place.

"The EA is working to ensure all children will be placed appropriately as soon as possible and fully understands the importance of keeping parents informed of progress."

