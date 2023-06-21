Play Brightcove video

A police inspector who led the investigation into the death of Nadia Zofia Kalinowska has told UTV she was "truly shocked" at the level of injuries discovered on the child's body during post mortem.

Five-year-old Nadia was found to have suffered multiple injuries at her family home at Fernagh Drive in Newtownabbey in December 2019.

On Wednesday, her step-father Abdul Wahab, 35, was sentenced to serve a minimum of 22 years in prison for the "brutal, merciless and outrageous" murder.

Nadia's mother Aleksandra Wahab, 29, was sentenced to 11 years, half to be served in custody, for allowing the death of a child and allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

Speaking to UTV after sentencing, Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: "When I found out the level of her injury at post mortem I was truly shocked because I just couldn't believe initially what we were dealing with."

She explained: "My team deal with only the most serious of cases, we only deal with murders so all of those are equally horrific however there's something extra about the murder of a child, and to go one step further, to be murdered by the people who should have loved and cared for that child - it is absolutely horrific."

DI Quinn explained that during the investigation she met with members of Nadia's family who live in Poland.

"They spoke of a happy child, a smiling child and it's reflected in all the pictures we've seen," she told UTV.

"I never met Nadia but through speaking to them and seeing the pictures it's almost like you see this beautiful five-year-old who is living a happy, from the outside, life and the really sad reality is it wasn't a happy life behind closed doors."

Nadia sustained around 70 injuries including "cuts, bruises, abrasions, and other marks and injuries".

DI Quinn outlined: "We know that she suffered from two severe head injuries. Both at different times. We know that she suffered from one or two fractures of her skull that ran the entire surface from one ear to the other ear.

"We know she suffered multiple fractures of many of her bones, some of those were fractured twice and her collarbone was fractured on three separate occasions, so in the report it's called a re-re fracture. All of those would have been horrifically painful.

"She also suffered two fractures to her pelvis. But this was just part of normal life for Nadia, but that's really sad. This was her normal day-to-day life and potentially she didn't know that's not how life is supposed to be."

When it came to her mother and step-father's claims, DI Quinn said they "maintained from day one that mum woke up in response to a noise and when she looked out she saw Nadia at the bottom of the stairs and that became their version of events that Nadia must have fallen down the stairs and got all of these horrendous injuries".

She said: "They maintained that for a very long time, but it became apparent very quickly as we got expert reports that the level of injuries she had just weren't compatible with their accounts and when we asked in interview, both of them to account for all of the injuries that we knew at that time - it was only a couple of days after she had died - they were unable to to do so, they couldn't account for it and the reason they couldn't account for it was because they didn't want to admit the true version of events.

"Abdul maintained that she fell down the stairs until we were in trial and he entered another defence statement saying that he accidentally fell on her and that's what must've caused her liver injury, but then he withdrew that and then pleaded guilty to her murder.

"I have to say, I didn't expect that, I didn't expect him to plead guilty," said DI Quinn, adding: "But he did and he accepted that day that he had caused the catastrophic injury that Nadia died as a result of.

"Then when he came to court and spoke for himself and talked about how much she meant to him and how much he wanted her to have a life.

"He has deprived her of that life and Aleksandra allowed that to happen so there's no words for that really.

"Nadia will not grow up and have that life and he has taken that from her while Aleksandra watched on."

DI Quinn appealed to the public to report information about any safeguarding concerns they may have.

"It's so important that people understand that if they see something and if they have a concern that if they report it," she said.

"On their own those concerns might be nothing, but when put together with other information or other people's observations it could be really important to intervening in a vulnerable child's life because children can't speak for themselves, we have to do that as citizens in Northern Ireland."

As for Nadia's case, DI Quinn said it will stay with her for a long time.

"My team are incredible and they've worked on this from day one, they've embraced it and the horrors that have unfolded as we went along, they have to come to terms with that and then often go home to their own children at night and remain professional," she said.

"It is a truly horrific case and I can say it will stay with me for a very long time, so I can't imagine how the family will start to rebuild their lives, if they can do that."

