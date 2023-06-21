A 20-year-old man has died following a quad bike crash in Ballyclare, Co Antrim.

John Mackey, from Ballyclare, was critically injured after the bike overturned on the Moss Road at around 5.10pm on Saturday evening.

Police on Wednesday confirmed he has passed away in hospital.

They have appealed for information.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101," a spokesperson said.

