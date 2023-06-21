Chris Quinn has been named as Northern Ireland's new commissioner for children and young people.

Mr Quinn, who has served as director of the Northern Ireland Youth Forum since 2008, will take up the role on 18 September.

In the absence an Executive, the appointment was made under the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act 2022.

Chris Quinn will take up the role from outgoing commissioner Koulla Yiasouma and will be the fourth person to hold the role since it was established in 2003.

Welcoming the announcement, Head of the Civil Service Jayne Brady said: "The role of Children’s Commissioner is vital in safeguarding and promoting the rights and best interests of our children and young people.

“I believe that Chris has all the skills and experience needed to take forward this important work and I want to wish him every success when he takes up his post.

“I also want to express my gratitude to the outgoing Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma.

"The energy, drive and passion she brought to the role ensured she was at the forefront of championing children and young people’s issues in Northern Ireland for many years."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.