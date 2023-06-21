Play Brightcove video

Police have released new video footage of five-year-old Nadia Zofia Kalinowska, following the sentencing of her stepfather and mother.

Nadia died after she was found with multiple injuries at her family home in Fernagh Drive, Newtownabbey, in December 2019.

On Wednesday, her stepfather 35-year-old Abdul Wahab, was told he must serve at least 22 years in prison for her murder.

Her mother 29-year-old Aleksandra Wahab, was sentenced to 11 years, half to be served in custody, for allowing the death of a child and allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

