The family of Nadia Zofia Kalinowska say they're not sure they will ever come to terms with with happened to her, saying "our worlds have been shattered".

A statement was released on behalf of the five-year-old's family as her stepfather was told he must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison for her murder.

Nadia's mother was sentenced to 11 years, half to be served in custody, for allowing the death of a child and allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

"Nadia was just a child," the statement said. "A child who had her young and innocent life cruelly taken away.

"Our little one was loved and treasured by her family here in Poland.

"We have supported the police investigation over the last traumatic 3 ½ years, and are truly grateful to everyone for their support.

"We’re still, however, trying to come to terms with what happened to Nadia. And I’m not sure that we ever will. To be honest, our worlds have been shattered.

"Nadia will always remain in the heart of her loving grandmother and her closest family in Poland."

Nadia died after she was found with multiple injuries at her family home at Fernagh Drive in Newtownabbey in December 2019.

At Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday, Mr Justice O'Hara sentenced Abdul Wahab, 35, for repeatedly attacking and beating Nadia, who had suffered more than 70 injuries, including a fractured skull, over many months.

The judge said: "What Mr Wahab did to Nadia was brutal, merciless and outrageous.

"I do not believe in any way that Nadia's injuries relate to her being clumsy or accident prone."

Nadia's mother Aleksandra Wahab, 29, was sentenced to 11 years, half to be served in custody, for allowing the death of a child and allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

