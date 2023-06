A Co Donegal surf school had a special visitor when out in Donegal Bay on Tuesday.

Rossnowlagh Surf School took to social media to share this remarkable moment.

The video, which has amassed thousands of views, shows a giant humpback whale leaping out of the waters.

