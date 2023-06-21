Play Brightcove video

More than 4,000 children on waiting lists for social care help, report warns

There are more than 4,000 children on waiting lists in Northern Ireland for social care assessment with many waiting over a year for help, a report has found.

In his review of children's social care services in the region, Professor Ray Jones said the longest wait was more than two years.

Former health minister Robin Swann set up the review following concerns over long-standing issues within the services, including high levels of staff vacancies and many children and families not getting the help they needed.

Estimated 750 students at Queen's University will graduate with degree 'pending' due to strikes

All students at Queen’s University Belfast will graduate this year, but an estimated 750 will have their classifications pending. The situation has been impacted by ongoing industrial action by staff over pay, working conditions and pensions. The action, led by the University and College Union (UCU), included strikes earlier this year and a boycott of marking final exam papers and assessment.

Peers in House of Lords urged to reject Government's Legacy Bill

Members of the House of Lords have been urged to reject the Government’s Bill aimed at addressing Northern Ireland’s troubled past. The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill proposes an effective offer of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators of crimes during the Troubles who co-operate with a truth-recovery body. It would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

Rise in greenhouse gas emissions 'disappointing'

A rise in greenhouse gas emissions has been described as 'disappointing'.

Environment Department figures showed a 5% increase between 2020 and 2021.

Renewables NI says the ability to decrease greenhouse gas emissions is being 'held back by the slow pace of policy change'.

