Billionaire's superyacht docks in Belfast.

A $65million superyacht owned by an American billionaire has docked in Belfast.

The Scout is owned by John Berwind. It arrived in Belfast, docking just beside the Odyssey after sailing from Dublin.

Built in 2019 in the Netherlands, the vessel is 63metres long, and styled as a "rugged explorer" style yacht.

It has a crew of 11 and can accommodate 14 guests. It has four guest bedrooms as well as an owner's deck. Other features include a helideck, cinema, gym, three bars as well as an expansive sun deck complete with large Jacuzzi.

The yacht was commissioned by the Heineken family, it is reported before being purchased by Berwind.

It is said to cost in the region of £5m a year to run.

Berwind's family established an American mining corporation in Pennsylvania in the 1800s before moving into manufacturing and real estate, pharma, chemicals and plastics.

The company also includes the TASI Group which controls businesses worldwide including Sepha which is based in Dundonald.

Berwind is an architect and understood to be holidaying in Ireland. He reportedly named the yacht after his beloved dog.

He and partner Kevin Clark use it as a semi-permanent base to allow them to explore the world, it has been reported.

They have dedicated their lives to philanthropy, environmentalism and animal welfare.

Recently the US billionaire Nancy Walton's £300m superyacht docked off the coast of Bangor.

A yacht worth more than £200m docks off the coast of Bangor. Credit: Pacemaker

