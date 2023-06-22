Play Brightcove video

Construction work has officially begun on a new £35million state-of-the-art school which will cater for 1,300 pupils at Holy Trinity College, Cookstown, making it one of Northern Ireland’s most significant school projects in recent years.

To complement the Department of Education’s funding for this project, the Cookstown school is raising additional funds via the Holy Trinity College Foundation - to provide supplementary resources and facilities, ensuring the new school reaches the highest specification when it is completed in June 2025.

Looking to the future, Holy Trinity College Foundation aims to fundraise a further £500,000 within the next year to fully facilitate and operate a best-in-class engineering and manufacturing hub onsite, critical to future proofing the thriving manufacturing industries in East Tyrone and further afield.

Commenting on the additional funding needed, Holy Trinity College Principal, Isabel Russel said: “We are delighted to finally break ground and begin working towards a new era of education here in Cookstown, thanks to the support from the Department of Education and Holy Trinity College Foundation.

“The benefit to future generations who will come through our doors and make use of our improved facilities and resources thanks to those who’ve donated is immeasurable.”

Holy Trinity College Foundation Director, Peter Canavan said: “We are a tight-knit community in Tyrone, and the Holy Trinity College Foundation is a prime example of that. Thanks to those who have given their time, effort and money, our new school is going be something everyone can be proud of and serve many generations to come.

“The foundation was ultimately set up to ensure our pupils have the opportunity to reach their full potential and we are delighted to be supported by alumni, business leaders and various sectors of our community on this project though we still need to raise a final sum of £500,000 in order to ensure we are giving our children access to every opportunity they need to succeed in a modern society.”

The new school will be situated at the rear of the existing building, creating a modern education facility to meet increased demand in the catchment area.

Evoking Holy Trinity College’s rural location, the new school will incorporate large expanses of coloured glazing, a brickwork plinth and an undulating pitched roof, harmonising with the rolling hills of the Sperrins.

The school grounds will include a 3G full-size GAA pitch, car parking and pedestrian access as well as bus, car and taxi drop-off stations.

