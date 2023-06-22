The emergency services are currently at the scene of a development in north Belfast.

Police say they are in attendance at Cavehill Country Park following the report of "a concern for the safety of an individual."

In a short statement on Thursday night a PSNI spokesperson said: "Access to the park is restricted at this time and members of the public are asked to avoid the area."

There are currently no further details at this time.

