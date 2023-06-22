A van has been destroyed and damage caused to two homes following an arson attack in Newtownards.

Police received reports around 1.15am on Thursday that a van which had been parked in the John Street area of the town was on fire.

Officers attended alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Police confirmed that the vehicle was completely destroyed during the incident, and damage was also caused to two nearby properties as a result of the fire.Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.