Play Brightcove video

Experts warn of mortgage timebomb as interest rates expected to rise

With interest rates rising to their highest levels in almost 15 years, experts are warning of a mortgage timebomb with each jump putting extraordinary pressure on many homeowners across the UK - with mortgage repayments rising with each move. In November 2021 for example, a two year fixed rate mortgage with a rate of 0.96% was available. Now the average rate on the same product has broken through 6%. Given that mortgage repayments are usually the biggest outgoing for any household, it means budgets are being squeezed by hundreds of pounds a month, causing severe financial pain for homeowners.

MPs call for 'urgent' compensation payments for Infected Blood victims

MPs of all parties will call on the government to urgently establish the compensation scheme recommended by the Infected Blood Inquiry in April and make interim compensation payments of £100,000 to bereaved families who have, so far, received nothing.

A debate and vote will take place in the House of Commons on Thursday.

Alcohol and drug use increased by 60% during pandemic

New research from Ulster University has found that alcohol and drug use in NI increased by 60% during the Covid pandemic.

The top cited reasons for increased usage being ‘boredom’ (94%), feeling anxious or depressed (92%) and social isolation (81%).

The study, commissioned by the Northern Ireland Alcohol and Drug Alliance (NIADA) examined the impacts of Covid-19 on NIADA clients’ drug use, physical and mental health needs, as well as the impact on substance use services.

Budget pressures will leave 600 Communities Department vacancies unfilled

Hundreds of job vacancies at the Department for Communities are not expected to be filled due to budget pressures.

It comes as the department, which is responsible for benefits, housing, addressing homelessness, arts, culture and sport, said it is facing a "sub-optimal budget" in the 2023/24 financial year.

New Northern Ireland Children's Commissioner appointed

Northern Ireland's next children's commissioner has been appointed by the Secretary of State in the absence of a functioning Stormont Assembly.

Chris Heaton-Harris announced that Chris Quinn will take up the post as Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People (NICCY) in September.

Mr Quinn has served as director of the NI Youth Forum since 2008 and was instrumental in setting up Belfast City Council's first Youth Council.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.