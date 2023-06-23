Staff vacancies in childcare providers across Northern Ireland have soared by 165% in just 12 months. Figures contained in a major review which has just been published by the Department of Education show that there were 824 vacancies in 2020/21 compared to 2,182 vacancies in 2021/22. The majority (67%) are in private day nurseries.

Sharon Malcolm runs Puddleducks daycare provider in Belfast city centre. She's been involved in early years education for more than 20 years and says the system is now at breaking point. The latest challenge? The struggle to recruit and retain staff within her nursery. She said: ''Any amount of early years providers will tell you staff are coming into the sector and not staying.

"They're realising how challenging it is and how little the pay is and they're leaving to work in a completely different sector - be that in the education system, an ice cream shop, the fast food industry.

"Early years is a profession it should be valued, it should be respected.'' This report also reveals the UK has some of the highest childcare costs in the world. Parents on average are spending £542 a month on formal childcare. That's equivalent to a quarter of the average household income in Northern Ireland. And around half of parents surveyed said a lack of access to formal childcare was a barrier to working increased hours.

Aoife Hamilton from Employers for Childcare said the figures were alarming but not unexpected. ''Looking at the figures they present a very concerning picture for families and the sector but we think the situation is even worse than what's presented in this report. Daily we hear families struggling with really high childcare costs and we know providers are at crisis point too. ''We have seen a real lack of investment historically in childcare and that's the reason behind why parents are seeing these high costs so we need the sector being valued properly and an appropriate and ambitious investment to help families and providers,'' she added. The Chancellor recently announced an increase in free pre-school hours for children in England alone. There's been a €1billion investment in childcare in the Republic. Sharon Malcolm said Northern Ireland is languishing behind. ''We desperately need intervention and investment from our politicians and our government to sustain our early years sector, to allow our parents to return to work - to benefit society. It's a win, win investment,'' she added. Recommendations in the report include more investment, better wages for staff and increased training. But without a functioning Executive it is unclear how any of them will be implemented.

