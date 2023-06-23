'Legacy inquest reviews'

A review of 13 legacy related Troubles inquests is due to start and will conducted by the presiding coroner for Northern Ireland today .

The reviews come as the government pushes forward with its Troubles Legacy bill which aims to limit legal proceedings into killings during the Troubles, with senior MPs hinting the legislation will become law in a matter of weeks.

'Framework talks'

Representatives from the UK and the EU will meet in Brussels today to discuss post-brexit trading arrangements.

The Windsor Framework specialised committee, will look at how to implement the agreement and how to engage with stakeholders in Northern Ireland.

'Interest rates'

The chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to hold talks with the UK's leading banks today, where he will call for more support for customers facing higher mortgage payments.

It comes as the bank of England announced a sharp increase in rates.

'Daisy Hill proposals'

The Southern Trust has agreed a plan to stabilse inpatient services at Daisy Hill Hospital.

The trust said the plan would maintain a 24/7 Emergency Department at the hospital, and secure its acute status.

This has been welcomed - amid calls for more work to be done in serucing the long term future of the hospital.

'Hole in one'

Rory McIlroy has picked up his first ace on the PGA Tour.

The Northern Irishman's hole-in-one at the Travelers Championship was the clear highlight on a mixed session for the US Open runner-up, who finished two-under-par.

Watch the hole in one shot here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.