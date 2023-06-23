Singer Lizzo says she's "mad" at Belfast after missing the chance to try one restaurant's famous 'spice bag'.

Taking to TikTok, Lizzo said she had visited Lasa at Common Market after hearing about it on social media, but found it closed.

"Belfast I'm mad at y'all," she said. "All I wanted was a spice bag."

"That's all I wanted."

She explained she called in ahead of her concert at Belsonic to find the restaurant closed and reopening on Friday. Only when she showed up the next day, it was still closed.

She ended up eating the vegan chick sticks from another Common Market eatery, Hey Chick.

"Find yourself someone who looks at you like Lizzo looks at our bangin' vegan junk food," Hey Chick posted on Instagram. "Sorry you missed out on @lasa.belfast 's epic spice bag. We got you covered!"

Lasa went viral on social media with its 'Filipino fusion' after featuring on Inspiring Belfast.

The owners of the restaurant have posted to apologise and invited her back.

Their spice bag consists of chilli chicken, peppers, onions, spice mix and curry sauce.

"Got to blame it on our juice," they wrote. "Apologies Lizzo! Mon back we’re here now."

