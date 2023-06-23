Police have confirmed a man has died in a single-vehicle road traffic crash in Bushmills.

It happened on the Moycraig Road, at around 8pm on Thursday.

The victim has been named as 20-year-old Robert Anderson.

Detective Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a red Kawasaki motorcycle shortly after 8pm on Thursday, 22 June. “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene from his injuries. “He was 20-year-old Robert Anderson from the Bushmills area. The road has now reopened to motorists. “A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2096 of 22/06/23.”

