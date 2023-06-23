The mother and stepfather of a Co Tyrone toddler have appeared in court where they denied charges arising from her death.

Two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle sustained fatal head injuries at a properly in the Park Avenue area of Dungannon in August 2021.

Her stepfather Darryn John Armstrong, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, appeared in the dock of Belfast Crown Court on Friday, where he was charged with the toddler's murder.

When the charge of murdering Ali Jayden Doyle on 6 August 2021 was put to the 34-year-old accused, he replied "not guilty".

The child's mother - Jade Dempsey with an address at Lodge Road in Coleraine - attended the arraignment hearing via a videolink.

The 26-year-old was then charged with two offences arising from her daughter's death - namely causing the death of a child by an unlawful act on 6 August 2021, and wilfully neglecting and exposing Ali Jayden Doyle in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

She entered 'not guilty' pleas to both charges.

Although no details regarding the fatal incident were aired on Friday, a previous court was told the emergency services were called to Armstrong's home on 6 August 2021 to tend to an unconscious child.

Ali Jayden Doyle was rushed to hospital but died that day, and while Dempsey was not in the property at the time, Armstrong claimed the youngster fell and hit her head against a fireplace.

Ian Turkinton, the barrister representing Armstrong, said reports were being sought and "steps have already been taken in relation to the medical evidence".

Dempsey's barrister, Gavan Duffy KC, said he wasn't taking any issue with the medical evidence but said other reports may be sought as the case progresses.

No trial date was set on Friday, but Mr Justice O'Hara said he would review the case on 20 September 2023.

