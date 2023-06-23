A review of 13 legacy-related Northern Ireland Troubles inquests is due to start on Friday morning.

It will be conducted by the presiding coroner, Mr Justice Humphreys.

"The purpose of the reviews is to obtain oral updates from the representatives of the families in these cases where a coroner has not yet been appointed," a statement said.

"The presiding coroner has held similar reviews as part of the five-year Legacy Inquest plan."

The reviews come as the UK Government pushes forward with controversial legislation aimed at addressing the legacy of the Troubles.

Cabinet Office minister Johnny Mercer says the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is expected to become law next month.

He says it will have cleared all its stages by the summer recess, as the House of Commons stops at the end of business on 20 July with the House of Lords rising on 26 July.

The Bill is currently being considered by peers and both Houses must come to an agreement on its wording before it can receive royal assent.

The proposed law would provide immunity for people accused of crimes during the Troubles, as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body, known as the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The Bill would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

Despite the Government introducing a string of amendments to the draft legislation, it remains widely opposed by political parties, the Irish Government and victims' groups.

