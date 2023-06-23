Police are urging parents to be in contact with their children to ensure they do not get involved in "organised fighting".

They said it follows a number of recent incidents where groups of young people have organised fights in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

A 14-year-old boy with cerebral palsy was repeatedly kicked in the head during an unprovoked assault at a public park in Portstewart on 14 June.

His mother spoke out to UTV so that other young people in the area are not subjected to similar sorts of violence.

The attack by other teenagers was filmed and shared on social media.

“Following a video circulating online of an assault in Portstewart , we have identified a number of suspects involved," said PSNI Chief Inspector Sinead McIldowney.

"To date we have issued one Community Resolution Notice and our investigation is ongoing."

Chief Inspector McIldowney continued: “With just one punch, lives can be destroyed and families' lives ruined forever.

"These organised fights amongst young people must stop immediately before someone gets seriously hurt.

"What may start off between one or two people can quickly escalate and the potential for serious injury cannot be underestimated."

Police say all reported incidents of organised fights are investigated and officers will gather CCTV evidence to help ensure that offenders are quickly brought to justice.

"We are giving fair and due warning that anyone caught engaging in this reckless activity will face the consequences of their actions and could run the risk of ending up with a criminal record which will impact on the rest of their lives," said Chief Inspector McIldowney .

"I'm asking all parents and guardians of young people to take responsibility and to know what their children are up to when they leave the house, and even more so come the end of the school year next week, when they are likely to be out and about over the summer months socialising with friends.

“Please closely monitor the social media apps your children are using and talk to them at home about the dangers of getting caught up in this sort of dangerous and antisocial behaviour.

“By doing so, you could be saving your own child from getting hurt!”

Police appealed for anyone with information regarding this type of antisocial behaviour to call local police in Causeway Coast and Glens on 101.

