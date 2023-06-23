Play Brightcove video

After a four day search, what was left of the submersible the world was looking for was finally found.

All five men on board are believed to have been killed instantly after Titan suffered what authorities called a catastrophic implosion.

Meanwhile, the US Navy confirmed it detected sounds consistent with an implosion shortly after the sub lost contact on Sunday.

The loss of the deep-water vessel was finally confirmed after a huge search mission in the area off Canada's Newfoundland province.

As calls mount for an investigation into the tragedy, questions are being raised over the future of dives to the wreck.

Susie Millar, a Belfast Titanic author and lecturer, says she understands why people want to visit the site.

“If you had asked me last week if I would want to go down to the wreck of Titanic I would have said yes absolutely, sign me up, I would have been actively pursuing that.” she told UTV.

“Now, even if dives were to resume in years to come, and I was prepared to take that risk, I don't think I could put my nearest and dearest through the worry of what might happen after what we’ve seen this week.

"I don’t necessarily feel that it’s time to call a moratorium on diving to Titanic, maybe it’s just unmanned dives, but there is still so much to learn, the wreck has so many secrets still to give up.

"I think it would be a shame if we were to stop.

"I don’t think it’s what Stockton Rush would have wanted and I don’t think it’s what PH Nargeolet would have wanted either.”

In the aftermath of the tragedy experts have continued to question the safety of the Titan submersible, including Titanic director James Cameron, who has completed thirty three dives to the shipwreck.

“I think we’re seeing a parallel here with unheeded warnings about a sub that wasn’t certified,” Cameron said.

“The entire deep submergence community got together to write a letter to OceanGate and say ‘we believe this could lead to catastrophe'.”

