The director general of RTE has been suspended amid a controversy over the national broadcaster’s misreporting of the salary of star presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Dee Forbes, who was already due to step down from her role next month, was suspended on Wednesday, the RTE board announced on Friday.

The announcement came a day after RTE apologised after admitting Tubridy, its top earner and highest profile presenter, had been paid several hundred thousand euro more than it had previously declared.

The RTE board said that between 2017 and 2022, he received a series of payments totalling 345,000 euro above his annual published salary.

Former Late Late Show host Tubridy, who continues to present a daily radio show on RTE Radio One, has said he was surprised to learn of errors in the broadcaster’s public statement about payments it made to him.

He did not host his radio show on Friday morning, with comedian Oliver Callan stepping in.

In a further statement on Friday, the RTE board said: “The RTE board confirms that Dee Forbes, the director general was suspended from her employment on Wednesday June 21.

“There are processes ongoing and RTE must be mindful of its legal responsibilities and the rights of individuals.

“RTE will not be commenting further on this issue at this time.”

